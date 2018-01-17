Photo Courtesy Missouri City Police Department

MISSOURI CITY - Officers from the Missouri City Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Jazmine Samantha Johnson, who was taken from her home by an unknown suspect.

Law enforcement officials said that she was last seen wearing a gray sweater with gold lettering and black leggings.

Police believe Jazmine to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this missing teen, contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

© 2018 KYTX-TV