Ammonia leak injures 10 and leads to area evacuation

Businesses, homeowners, and school were forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak at the Brookshire Grocery Distribution Center in Tyler on Friday.

According to Dr. Jeffrey Lewin with UT Health Northeast, how much exposure a person has to ammonia will determine how damaging it will be.

“Certainly a longer duration of exposure to a higher concentration would be harmful,” Dr. Lewin said.

In a statement, Brookshire Grocery Company said that “The leak was quickly contained at the company’s distribution center” which reopened later that morning.

All 10 people injured in the accident were treated at local hospitals and released.

