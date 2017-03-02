Anderson County issues Child Abduction Amber alert for 10-month-old

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jax Dean Laymance, a 10-month-old white male. Jax weighs 20 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes.

Police are looking for Jeremey Dean Laymance, 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes with a scar on his abdomen, and his wife 24-year-old Morgan Lynn Mosley, 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a black, 2013, Dodge, Avenger with an Arkansas, License plate number 535WMB.

The suspect was last heard from in Palestine, TX

Authorities believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-391-7601.

