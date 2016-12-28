Angelina Co. jailer fired, arrested for alleged assault of inmate

Roger Grimes (Angelina Co. Jail)

ANGELINA COUNTY - A jailer at the Angelina County Jail was fired after an an investigation into an alleged assault that ended with his arrest on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches, on Dec. 19, Roger Grimes was reported to have assaulted an inmate. The Texas Rangers investigated, and Grimes was arrested Wednesday for the offense.

Grimes was fired and booked into the Angelina Co. Jail. He has since posted bond and has been released.

