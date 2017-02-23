Anonymous hero helps uncover credit card theft

Theives targeted pump 12 's credit card slot

LONGVIEW - Longview Police say on Tuesday a man helped undercover a credit card theft operation. As he was about to start pumping gas he noticed a wire hanging on the pump. Police say he went inside the convenience store and told the manager.

Police say the manager looked through surveillance video and saw three people in a white Ford Explorer. One of them placed a skimmer on a gas pump at three in the morning.

Police were notified and found the Ford Explorer driving down Hawkins Parkway. An officer pulled the car over and all three people admitted to their role in the crime.

The three people arrested are Beniurkus Hernandez Rodriguez, 31ofF Houston, Tamara Valle Hernandez, 22, OF Houston and Junior Miguel Peralta Montilla, 19 of Tampa, Florida.

Police are still investigating and tell us they do not know how many people are affected. Still East Texans tell me they can’t thank this anonymous hero enough.

Very grateful because my husband works hard for his money every day,” resident Shelia Mitchell said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of other people that work hard for their money.”

