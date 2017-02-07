Another suspect wanted in Fort Worth capital murder case arrested while enrolled at TJC

Another Tyler Junior College student facing a capital murder charge out of Fort Worth has been arrested.

Cedric Richardson, 20, of Fort Worth, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Feb. 1 and booked into the Smith County Jail.

A spokeswoman at TJC has confirmed that Richardson was enrolled in spring classes at the college, and added that Richardson was not arrested at TJC, nor did he live on campus.



On Jan. 24, a 19-year-old male student was arrested on a capital murder charge out of Fort Worth. It is unclear at this time if the cases are related.



- Augusta Robinson

(© 2017 KYTX)