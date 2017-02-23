'Anti-sanctuary city' bill filed in Austin

District 7 Representative Jay Dean filed H.B. 2280 Wednesday that would require local law enforcement agencies to enforce both Federal and State immigration law by complying with immigration detainer requests.

“It’s a shame we have to file bill when we already have laws,” Dean said during a phone call Thursday.

He says the bill is aimed at local “law enforcement agencies that aren’t following the law” by ignoring immigration detainers.

While current law already requires local law enforcement to detain individuals under arrest and found to have an immigration detainer, he says that many have been “selectively enforcing the law.”

A link to the text of H.B. 2280 can be found here.

(© 2017 KYTX)