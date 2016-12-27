Are you using your gift cards?

Getty Images.

KYTX - Nowadays it's common to receive a gift card for the holidays. One family spent the evening going shopping after Christmas. Joshua Trull wanted to spend his gift cards before he forgot about them because his family lives in the rural side of East Texas. His daughters had cards to Walmart.

Since 2008, the National Retail Federation said people have thrown away or not used 21 billion dollars worth of gift cards. According to Consumer Reports, one in three gift cards are not used. Americans spent 32 billion dollar on gift cards a year.

Trull's daughter Jewleia preferred to have a Visa gift card than a Walmart card.

"I'm okay with it [the Walmart card], but I'd rather have a gift card of something else," Trull's daughter said.

If one is not going to spend the gift, there are sites that will exchange money for gift cards. One could always re-gift it, donate it or use it to buy a present for someone else. Joshua, on the other hand, said he might sell what someone bought him.

"It depends who gave me the gift card," Trull said. "That might feel like I'm going against what they wanted."

However, Trull said the thought and effort behind a gift is meaningful to him. He said his mother gave him a few gift cards, he wouldn't exchange those for cash.

"She might ask me what I got with it," Trull chuckled. "I don't wanna lie to my mom."

Gift cards are able to expire, it's best to spend them as soon as possible.

