Area of I-20 closed, bridge deck repair

SMITH COUNTY - The westbound outside lane of I-20 about a mile and a half east of JIm Hogg Road is currently closed due to a needed repair to the bridge deck.

According to TxDoT, that portion of the road will remain closed over Thursday night, with repairs scheduled to start Friday morning.

Until bridge repairs are done, the westbound outside lane will be closed at the bridge, and there is no anticipated completion date as of now.

