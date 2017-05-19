Area school mascots invade CBS19

What do a general, a vandal and a dog have in common? They all love CBS 19!
Mascots from 12 East Texas high schools invaded the newsroom this week to get ready for their cover feature on the 2017 Pigskin Preview magazine.
Mascot List
- Vince the Vandal - Van High School
- Jiggley-Wiggley - Kilgore High School
- Bella - Hallsville High School
- Champ - Grace High School
- Spike - Chapel Hill High School
- Bruno - Brownsboro High School
- Brizley - Gladewater High School
- Big Blue - All Saints High School
- Red Raider - Robert E. Lee High School
- Cherokee - Jacksonville High School
- Morris - Bullard High School
- Sarge and the General - Brook Hill High School
This summer marks the 17th edition of the magazine, and it will feature in-depth stories on 20 districts and 130 football programs from around East Texas.
Pigskin Preview will hit the streets this July at over 70 Dairy Queen locations across the region.
