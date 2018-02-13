'Armed and dangerous' man at large, Morris County authorities searching

Photo Courtesy Morris County Sheriff's Office

MORRIS COUNTY - The Morris County Sheriff's Office is searching for Joshua Sertuche, a man wanted for Burglary and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Authorities consider Sertuche to be armed and dangerous, and he may be in the Morris or Cass County areas.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this man, call the Morris County Sheriff's Department at 903-645-2232.,

Law enforcement officials strongly advise that people do not try to approach or apprehend this man.

