Armour Eckrich Meats issues recall of over 90,000 pounds of sausage

Armour Eckrich Meats is recalling approximately 90,978 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products after being informed on May 15 that pieces of metal were found inside one of its products.

Since the discovery, there have been no confirmed cases of negative reactions resulting from consuming the products in question.

The company urges consumers that have purchased these products not to eat them, and either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

If consumers have any questions for Armour Eckrich Meats about the recall, they can call 877-933-4625.

There is also a toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.

