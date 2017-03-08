Arrests made in Sheryia Grant's disappearance

Two people were arrested in Longview in connection with the six month long disappearance of 20-year-old Sheryia Grant after a Rusk County Grand Jury returned two sealed indictments, Wednesday. 22-year-old Laneshia Lashae Young, of Overton and 28-year-old Allen Lamont Sutton of Overton have been indicted for Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence (Human Corpse) Felony 2 and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence Felony 3 as part of the ongoing investigation of the August 20th, 2016 disappearance of 20-year-old Sheryia Grant from Kilgore.

(Left to right) Laneshia Lashae Young and Allen Lamont Sutton.

Mrs. Grant, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, has not been found.

Evidence uncovered during the investigation indicates she was murdered shortly after she was reported missing/ endangered.

Additional forensic evidence is still being evaluated and processed along with ongoing investigative activity.

Anyone with information about this case or the arrested persons is asked to contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or Detective Tim Dukes at 903-218-6904. You may also contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP, Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-TIPS or you can text an anonymous tip to 847411 + KILGORE + your tip. Please refer to KPD Incident #1608-1682. Gregg and Rusk County Crime Stoppers are offering a combined award up to $10,000 for information which leads to the arrests of those involved in the murder of Sheyria Grant.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KYTX-TV