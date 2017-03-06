As Texas Rangers investigate Baylor, Ken Starr releases a book

System.Object

WACO - Less than a week after Texas Rangers launched an investigation into Baylor's sexual assault scandal, former University President Ken Starr has released a book.

The book, titled Bear Country: The Baylor Story, examines the state of higher-education and Starr's final year dealing with the turmoil at Baylor.

"My story is deeply personal, but ultimately, it's more institutional than autobiographical," said Starr in a press release.

Starr was demoted last year, eventually choosing to leave Baylor in August 2016. His departure came after Baylor released partial findings of an investigation by the Pepper Hamilton Law Firm, which found University leaders failed victims of sexual assault and -- in some cases -- discouraged them from reporting what happened. The University maintains a full written report was never made, and none has ever been released.

Though former Baylor leaders suggest the majority of sexual assault accusations had nothing to do with athletics, the University itself has confirmed it knows of at least 17 allegations against 19 football players since 2011. And, court documents imply the number could be as high as 52 rapes by 31 football players between 2011 and 2014.

Head Football Coach Art Briles was fired as a result of the Pepper Hamilton Investigation, and Athletic Director Ian McCaw was put on probation. McCaw later resigned and now works at Liberty University in Virginia. Title IX Coordinator Patty Crawford also quit, later blaming University administrators for failing to support her investigations of sexual assault on campus.

