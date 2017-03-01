Assistant manager, 4 others arrested in connection with Tyler Wal-Mart robbery

TYLER - Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a Tyler Wal-Mart aggravated robbery that happened on Feb. 25. One of the suspects was an assistant manager of the story that was robbed.

According to Tyler Police, LeTroy Merritt, 32, and Zaira Patterson, 20, were arrested on Feb. 28., by the Western Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, and are in the Bossier Parish Jail awaiting extradition to Smith County.

Merritt was an assistant manager at the Tyler Wal-Mart store that was robbed. According to authorities, it is believed he played a huge role in planning and assisting in the robbery.

Authorities believe Patterson assisted the gunman in the office and was the driver that struck the Good Samaritan during the getaway.

Shortly after the robbery on Feb. 25, police identified and stopped a suspect vehicle and arrested the occupants, Breonna Poole, 22, Justice Poole, 18, and a juvenile, after finding evidence inside the car, including the cash bags. Breonna Poole and Justice Pool remain in the Smith County Jail each on a $75,000 bond.

A store manager found the weapon, a BB gun, outside in the parking lot shortly after the robbery.

All suspects are from Shreveport, Louisiana.

