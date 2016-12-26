ATCEMS ambulance hijacked with crew & patient inside

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police in Austin continue to search for the person who hijacked an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance with the medical crew and a patient inside on Christmas Day.

According to ATCEMS, the hijacking happened when paramedics responded to a call near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, or ARCH. The hijacker then took the ambulance as the crew was tending to a patient.

"Completely unexpected a very rare event, and a surprise to everyone," said Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Rick Rutledge.

The paramedics in the ambulance were able to keep law enforcement updated throughout the incident and then just as quickly as it began, it was over.

Rutledge said the paramedics strapped in the patient during the ride.

"They put on shoulder straps, they got him buckled in, that's actually the safest place in the ambulance is being secured to the stretcher," said Rutledge.

The hijacker pulled the ambulance to the side of the road near an apartment complex in South Austin, got out, and then ran from the scene.

Rutledge said the man even used the sirens while driving. They don't know if the man was aware of the medics and patient in the back.

"The back of the ambulance you can see is completely isolated so there was never a conversation or any ability to question or speak to them so we really don't know what their motives were," said Rutledge.

The incident marked the second time in a month that an ambulance has been taken. Earlier this month, Austin Police said David Oliver, III, stole an ambulance from UMC-Breckenridge. Oliver then allegedly drove the ambulance north on Highway 183 to Killeen with multiple law enforcement agencies chasing him.

Rutledge said he feels these incidents are random and he doesn't think EMS is being targeted.

But he noted it may be time to look at their protocol.

"Going forward we have to look at what our procedures are - what the possible safety features would be or things that we could consider. It's always looking back, would this have made a difference and we just don't know until things happen that you never thought would happen," said Rutledge.

But he hopes it doesn't happen again.

"I don't know why someone would want to interfere with the care of someone who needs care," said Rutledge.

As of Monday afternoon, Austin Police said they do not have anyone in custody.

