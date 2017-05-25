ATM stolen from Trinity Valley Teachers Credit Union

At approximately 3:34 a.m. Thursday morning, Palestine Police Officers were sent to an alarm at the Trinity Valley Teachers Credit Union, located at 3301 S. Loop 256.

Officers arrived on scene and observed that the ATM at the Credit Union had been forcibly removed.

Palestine PD encourages citizens to be aware of suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Details are limited at this time. The scene is under investigation.

Anyone that has additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 or by texting the PALPD plus the tip to 847411.

