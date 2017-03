Due to technical difficulties with the AT&T network system (statewide) the 911 system with Tyler Police Department is temporally not working.

Please call their non-emergency number at 903-531-1000 for Police/Fire or EMS within the city limits of Tyler. For EMS within Smith County dial 903-597-2011.

We will inform you when the system up and operational.

© 2017 KYTX-TV