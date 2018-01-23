Attempted robbery suspect at large in ETX

LUFKIN - Lufkin police are searching for a man who tried to rob a convenience store with a knife just before noon Monday.

According to authorities, the man entered Big's Convenience store on South Timberland Drive in a red hat, bandana around his face, a dark blue and gray long sleeve shirt and gray pants.

He held a butcher knife at the store clerk and demanded money from the register.

The clerk refused, and the suspect fled on foot heading west across East Denman Avenue.

A customer tried to follow the suspect, but lost him in a wooded area near Third Street and Finley.

Police later searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department.

