Authorities arrest Ft. Worth man, aggravated robbery

Photo Courtesy Wichita Falls Police Department

FORT WORTH - Wayne Alan Watson, 57, was arrested at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Isbell Court in Ft. Worth and taken to the Tarrant County Jail.

According to Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department, authorities in East Texas are looking into whether or not Watson is connected to the robbery of Altra Federal Credit Union back in December 2017.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, Watson was arrested on an aggravated robbery warrant in connection to an aggravated robbery that was reported to authorities back in November 2017.

The victim called police to tell them that a white man had entered Carter's on the 3200 block of Lawrence and demanded money while displaying a handgun.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran away from the scene.

