Authorities arrest Marion Co. jailer, multiple alleged job-related felonies

Photo Courtesy Marion County Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY - Timothy Harper, a 25-year-old Marion County jailer, was arrested on Wednesday for multiple alleged job-related felonies and charged with five counts of credit/debit card abuse.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Harper has been accused of taking an inmate's credit card out of their property storage, and making multiple transactions.

He also withdrew around $800 cash from the credit card account at an ATM and made purchases at local businesses.

Harper worked part time as a probationary jail employee for around five months, and was fired before he was arrested.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail, with bonds set at a total of $50,000, but he posted bond on Thursday and was released pending a trial.

Marion County Sheriff, David McKnight said, "because of our job, we should be held to a higher standard. Evidently, in this instance, this was not the case."

