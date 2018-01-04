Authorities arrest New Years Eve shooting suspect

Photo Courtesy Smith County Jail

JACKSONVILLE - Carlton "Hammer" Johnson is behind bars after a shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. New Years Eve, at 925 Crockett St.

When police answered the call regarding shots fired, they were told that a subject that was at an outdoor gathering shot two people after a fight started.

Officers arrived to the scene and were met with a group of uncooperative people and requested more units to help with the situation.

Authorities from the Rusk Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Bullard Police Department, TxDoT and Cuney Police Department eventually arrived to help other officers on the scene.

Law enforcement officials found two gunshot victims lying on the ground.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was then called to the scene and performed medical assistance.

One shooting victim was taken to a Tyler hospital and the other was taken to a Jacksonville hospital.

According to police, the caller and witnesses identified Johnson as the shooter. However, other suspects may be involved.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday.

