Authorities arrest suspect after vehice chase

LUFKIN - Abel Lopez, a 35-year-old man, is under arrest after a chase that took place Tuesday evening on Loop 287.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on Lopez's vehicle on Paul Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., but he refused to stop.

Lopez then drove north on Loop 287 and was spiked at the Sayers Street intersection by Constable Tom Selman.

Authorities say that Lopez continued driving, but eventually left his vehicle near Dairy Queen at Loop 287 and Farm to Market Road 94.

A short time later, authorities arrested Lopez on Berry Road.

Officers are currently trying to retrieve items that Lopez threw from his vehicle during the pursuit.

According to law enforcement, a woman was in Lopez's vehicle at the time of the chase, and she has been released.

© 2018 KYTX-TV