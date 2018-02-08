Authorities execute game room raid, targeting two businesses

TYLER - Officers from the Tyler Police Department conducted a gaming room raid Thursday afternoon, targeting two businesses on the 11800 block of Highway 64 West.

The Express Beer and Wine and the Valero Station are next to each other, and were raided simultaneously.

According to authorities, both businesses are owned by the same person, and there is a gambling machine problem that police warned they would be "cracking down" on months ago.

