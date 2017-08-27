Authorities in Cherokee County searching for escaped inmate

CHEROKEE COUNTY - Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirm an inmate escaped from the Skyview Unit in Rusk, on Sunday morning. Authorities have identified the inmate as 35-year old Aaron Ray Williams.

Williams is serving a 35-year sentence for Burglary of a Building. The conviction is out of Smith County.

Authorities are asking the public to contact local law enforcement if they have any information. You can also report tips anonymously by calling 1-800-832-8477.

