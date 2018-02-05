Authorities investigating after 18-month-old shot in face

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

HENDERSON COUNTY - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an 18-month-old child was shot in the face at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in a Henderson County home.

According to Henderson County Sheriff, Botie Hillhouse, the child was shot in the face while other family members were home and initially taken to ETMC in Gun Barrel City.

The child is currently at Childrens in Dallas, and authorities from Child Protective Services, the Child Advocacy Center, the Henderson County's District Attorney's Office and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office are working on an investigation.

Currently, there is no confirmation on whether the incident was an accident or intentional.

