NACOGDOCHES - Officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating an aggravated robbery just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Brookshire Brothers Tobacco Barn on 1216 South St.

Police arrived to the store and learned that the suspect was wearing a mask and gloves as he entered the store showing a handgun. The suspect then demanded that the store clerk give him money.

The suspect fled on foot toward West Seale Street.

According to police, the store clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Police searched the area but were not able to find the robbery suspect and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 903-559-2600.

