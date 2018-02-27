Authorities investigating gun threat at Tatum ISD, 1 student detained

RUSK COUNTY - Authorities detained a Tatum ISD student Tuesday morning on reports the student was going to bring a gun to campus.

Tatum ISD administration received a tip Monday night that the student was planning to bring a gun to campus. Both principals, along with Rusk County Sheriff's officers, went to the student's home and were allowed to search the house.

After receiving another tip Tuesday morning, authorities were on campus and detained the student and their parent for additional questioning.

The Facebook post on this incident reads in part:

"The safety and security of our students and staff are top priority. When we receive information about potential risks to student and staff safety, the District takes appropriate action to maintain safety and security."

