Authorities looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robbery

Photo Courtesy Gregg County Sheriff's Office

GREGG COUNTY - The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects who conducted an aggravated robbery at around 1 a.m. Friday morning at the Zippy J's #7 on 6242 Old Highway 135 in Kilgore.

According to authorities, two suspected entered the store, showed a weapon and demanded that the clerk give them money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the two left the store in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described a two slender White or Hispanic males, who were both in dark clothes with their faces hidden and possibly driving a late model, light Dodge Charger R/T.

If you or anyone you know has information pertaining to this incident or the identity of the suspects, call Gregg County Investigator, David Falco at 903-236-8438.

To remain anonymous, call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or click here and refrence Gregg County Sheriff's Office case #03A-001-18.

