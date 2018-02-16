Authorities searching for man who used large knife to rob Pizza Hut

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NACOGDOCHES - Authorities are searching for a suspect who conducted an aggravated robbery at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night at the Pizza Hut on North University Drive.

According to law enforcement, the suspect threatened the clerk with a large knife and demanded money.

He then ran away from the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black hoodie and a bandana on his face.

No injuries were reported. Refresh for updates.

