KYTX
Close

Authorities searching for man who used large knife to rob Pizza Hut

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 2:50 PM. CST February 16, 2018

NACOGDOCHES - Authorities are searching for a suspect who conducted an aggravated robbery at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night at the Pizza Hut on North University Drive. 

According to law enforcement, the suspect threatened the clerk with a large knife and demanded money. 

He then ran away from the scene with an undetermined amount of cash. 

Police say the suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black hoodie and a bandana on his face. 

No injuries were reported. Refresh for updates. 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories