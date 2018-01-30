Authorities searching for stolen dump truck used to steal ATM

Photo Courtesy Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN - Officers from the Lufkin Police Department are looking for a white dump truck stolen from Brown's Paving that was used to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning from Regions Bank on South John Redditt Drive.

According to authorities, the suspect or multiple suspects took the dump truck from the Brown's Paving off Raguet Street and a forklift from on a Hill Street construction site.

The forklift was later used to free the ATM from the pavement and take it to the back of the dump truck.

Soon after, the suspect or suspects drove away with an undisclosed amount of money, and the forklift was left at the scene.

So far, police have not been able to find the dump truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS, if they want to remain anonymous.

