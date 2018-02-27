Authorities searching for suspects involved in aggravated home robbery

SMITH COUNTY - Deputies from the Smith County Sheriff's Office are searching for 4 suspects who conducted an armed robbery shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 10400 Block of Farm to Market Road 14.

According to the sheriff's office, there was at least one person home when three males and one female conducted the aggravated robbery, driving away in a white SUV.

There were no injuries as result of the incident. Refresh for updates.

