Avoid, deny, defend; sheriff's office teaches what to do in an active shooter situation

Photo Courtesy Smith County Sheriff's Office

TYLER, TX - Avoid. Deny. Defend.

Three words used by the Smith County Sheriff's Office to describe what to do when in an active shooter situation.

There was a training Thursday evening at Lone Star Church. The Sheriff's office spent 2 1/2 hours teaching what to do in different scenarios.

Events like Columbine, 9/11, and Oklahoma City were used as a reference as to what did and did not work.

The number one thing to rememeber is to always be aware. When you enter a building look at where all the exits are. It's not just where you entered the building.

If you find yourself in an active shooter situation, the first step is to avoid. If you can avoid the shooter than do so, get out and away as quickly as possible.

If you can not avoid then you deny. Deny the shooter entry to the room or building you are in. This can be done by barricading the door and/or locking it.

Deny doesn't always work, and that's where defend comes into play. If you know that a shooter is coming through that door then get on either side of it, when the shooter enters the room grab his arms and drop like dead weight.

From there get the shooter down and anyone and everyone in the room can work to keep the shooter down and away from the gun.

Nowadays many people have concealed carry. Sergeant Coslin says do not go looking for the shooter. If police or other law enforcement are on scene and they see you with a gun, they might mistake you for the shooter. Instead, if you can't avoid, then defend the room or building you are in, and protect the people with you.

The best thing is to have a plan, now more than ever. If you did not make it to the training on Wednesday, February 22, there will be another one in March.

