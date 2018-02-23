KYTX
'Badly decomposed' body found hanging from tree in Texarkana

February 23, 2018

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - A decomposed body, first thought to be a leftover Halloween decoration, was found Friday morning hanging from a tree along railroad tracks on College Drive in Texarkana.

Railroad employees discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. 

Authorities say they cannot determine much at this time, including race, sex or age of the person because of the state of decomposition. They also cannot tell if this was a suicide or if foul play is involved. 

The body will be send for an autopsy. 

