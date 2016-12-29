Basketball tournaments bring big bucks for Tyler

TYLER - Thirty-six high school basketball teams are in town from around the state, playing in two three-day tournaments. The Wagstaff Holiday Clasic and Macy Chenevert tournaments will bring in some big bucks for the city of Tyler, according to Cindy Smoak of SPORTyler.

She said based on the number of athletes, the city will see an extra $79,000 in revenue, and the early prediction does not include traveling family members and friends.

UT Tyler senior CJ Mosley said he's sold at least 100 tickets today, and that doesn't include passes sold online.

"Tyler is definitely making some more revenue, because there's a lot of local high schools that are playing, and everybody loves to watch some local basketball," Mosley said.

Brenham Basketball Coach Ashton Phillips drove her girls 163 miles to play. In between hotel, food and fun, she budgeted $3,500 for the weekend stay.

"We're staying two nights, and just for those two nights it's $1,400," Phillips said. "Just to feed the girls each day is $500. That doesn't include money for the bus or money for gas."

Phillips also let her girls have a little fun between games.

"We went to the mall, which was great for Tyler," she said. "They probably each spent $100 on things they didn't need, but they spent it, and then they blame me."

Mark Winford drove in from Brenham to watch his daughter play. He said he sees the shrinking effect on his wallets.

"Hotels can run anywhere from $120 to $150 a night," Winford said. "You're probably looking a trip like this can run $1,000 real easy."

