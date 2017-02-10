Bat Infestation closes part of Longview elementary school

LONGVIEW - A bat infestation is forcing a Longview school to close their gym and cafeteria.



J.L. Everhart officials say migrating bats found a home in the gym's roof. The district sent in an expert who has caught most of the bats, but is still looking for stragglers.

Bats are known to carry diseases. J.L. Everhart staff says it's their job to protect their students from these pests.



Principal Arthur Brown says on January 20th, a coach reported bat droppings in the gym. He says he immediately closed the gym and alerted parents. No students have been in contact with the bats.



Longview ISD sent in a bat expert that located several gaps in the roof. The district has repaired those gaps.



Brown says several bats were caught and the expert is still looking for others.



Adding to the problem, this morning a cafeteria worker found a bat in the kitchen. Principal Brown says he closed the cafeteria and students will receive lunch in their classrooms.

Officials say crews will spend the weekend cleaning the gym and cafeteria. both are expected to reopen Monday.



