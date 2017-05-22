Bathroom bill could negatively impact Texas economy

KYTX - Madeline Snyder, a transgender woman, said she can't help but feel disappointed after a bathroom billed was passed. Snyder said her heart sunk when she found out.

"I hope people in charge making this type of legislation will understand how much it hurts," Snyder said.

The Texas bathroom bill would apply to public schools. Students would use the restroom according to their birth certificate, not their identity. As part of the bill, schools must also provide a private bathroom for transgendered students to use if they need one.

A report from the associated press said North Carolina is expected to lose more than three billion dollars because of a similar bill. CBS 19 reached out to Dr. Ray Perryman, a Texas economic analyst. He said any bathroom bill would be costly for the states economy. In an email, Dr. Perry wrote:

"Reductions in travel and tourism activity would likely initially result in a gross loss of 3.3 billion dollars per year as well the loss over 35,600 full-time equivalent jobs."

Dr. Perryman said the gross loss could increase to more than five billion dollars.

CBS 19 then reached out to Tom Mullins, the CEO of the Tyler chamber of commerce. He said he doesn't believe the bill's impact would hinder economic progress much in East Texas.

"I don't think the impact would be as strong in East Texas as it would be in suburban areas," Mullins said. "Tyler-Longview are growing, not just because of tourism. They're growing because of technology, the gradual comeback of energy."

While the fate of the bill is still in limbo, Snyder said she still has concerns for transgendered students.

"It's [the bathroom bill] going to further ostracize and make them separate from everyone else at the school for nothing they can control," Snyder said.

The bill still needs to pass the senate and be signed by Governor Gregg Abbott. The Texas legislative session ends May 29.

