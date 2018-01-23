'Battle for Brock' ends as ETX boy loses fight with cancer

Photo Courtesy Facebook

Brock Gumm, the nine-year-old East Texas boy whose battle with cancer touched thousands of lives on social media, died just after noon on Tuesday.

According to his viral "Battle for Brock" Facebook page, Brock died in his parents' arms, surrounded by his family.

In October 2014, Brock was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, bone cancer and relapsed in May of 2016.

A status posted on the "Battle for Brock" Facebook page on Tuesday asked that people "please give the family time to grieve the loss of their hero and hold off on phone calls and visits for the time being. Thank you all for your continued support."

To learn more about Brock's battle with cancer, visit the "Battle for Brock" Facebook page or the GoFundMe page started on his family's behalf.

© 2018 KYTX-TV