Close Bergfeld Park Amphitheater renovation project begins Bergfeld Park amphitheater renovation begins Taeler De Haes, KYTX 6:37 PM. CST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TYLER - (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Smith County Fire Marshal's Office warns: 'Do not… Feb. 7, 2017, 12:02 p.m. Multiple crews on scene of structure fire northeast of Tyler Feb. 7, 2017, 2:02 p.m. High winds fueling grass fires Feb. 7, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs