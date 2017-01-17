Bethany HomeHealth Services shuts down East Texas locations without notice

TYLER - Bethany HomeHealth Services shut down its East Texas locations on Friday. Offices in the area are in Tyler, Carthage, Longview, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission spokesperson Christine Mann said it's not clear if the closings are temporary or permanent, nor did she state how many other locations were closing across the state.

"We do not know the reasons for the company's closure of its offices," Mann said. "We are aware the provider is in the process of closing some of its northeast Texas locations."

She said she spoke with a representative from Bethany HomeHealth Services on Thursday, who she said indicated the company is assisting physicians and patients in finding other placements to ensure continuity of care.

The agency serves more than 160 counties across Texas, according to its website.

