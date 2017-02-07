Better Business Bureau recognizes outstanding businesses at annual luncheon

The Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas on Tuesday named its large, medium and small businesses of the year, as well as its nonprofit organization of the year and a scholarship recipient.

“Trust, ethics and accountability are important to East Texans,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “And the BBB is very relevant in upholding high standards for fair and honest business behavior.”

The agency passed a milestone in 2016, Ms. Mills noted, when it passed the 1 million mark in serving East Texas consumers and businesses, with 1.15 million instances of service.

“And 490,000 is the number of times the BBB provided information about East Texas businesses,” she said. “And nearly 5,000 East Texans inquired about East Texas charities before making a donation.”

AWARDS

East Texas Copy Systems received the award for the Large Business of the Year.

“East Texas Copy Systems has been serving East Texas since 1945,” Ms. Mills explained. “Owners Greg Walker and Rick Fedell purchased the company in 1999, and with locations in Tyler, Longview, Lufkin and Nacogdoches, they are the fastest growing Canon dealer in Texas. Mr. Walker and Mr. Fedell believe their greatest asset and primary reason for success is hiring good people who have the skills and potential to succeed and by being involved with many local organizations.”

The nonprofit organization of the year is Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County.

“Offering therapy and victim family services for those traumatized by child abuse, along with programs for education and prevention, since 1999, all who arrive at their facilities in Tyler will find caring professionals and volunteers who are dedicated to reducing the trauma of the criminal justice system,” Ms. Mills said. “At Children’s Advocacy Center, they strive to be the place where the smallest voice can be heard and where children can find help to begin healing.”

The mid-size business of the year is The Park of East Texas, the parent company of the East Texas State Fair and the Academic Rodeo.

“An East Texas tradition since the 1800s, the fair consists of agricultural-based competitions, educational programs and family-friendly entertainment,” Ms. Mills said. “The fair has an estimated $10 million impact on the local economy during its 10-day run. Academic Rodeo, a collection of 14 competitive events for K through 12 school children is held during late fall and early winter each year. With the mission of investing in youth, The Park stays true to its mission through family-fun entertainment and by donating back to local organizations. Since 1992, they have raised over $750,000 in scholarships.”

The small business of the year is Travis J Consulting, owned by Travis Jones. Travis J Consulting is a Tyler-based web design and social media marketing company.

“With truth, efficiency and education as his three main principles, Travis J Consulting works hard to deliver excellence for you and your company or organization,” Ms. Mills said. “Travis makes it a point to ensure his clients know they are more than just a customer, they are a partner. Eliminating clutter and waste to minimize costs and maintaining relationships after the project is completed. Travis has a long list of clientele who sing his praises.”

Carthage High School senior Dylan Bullock received a $3,000 scholarship from BBB.

