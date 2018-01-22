Big changes in store for Rose City Farmers Market

TYLER - The Rose City Farmers Market is joining several small businesses in downtown Tyler to open within walking distance of the Brick Street and Azalea districts.

The new move comes to support downtown revitalization efforts.

"In our new location we will better fulfill our original mission of improving access to local food in lower income neighborhoods, but we will also be a part of the exciting new growth happening in downtown," said Jessica Bullock, member of the market leadership team.

The Rose City Farmers Market is Tyler's only producer-only market in which 100% of the items sold are produced or grown by the vendor.

Vendors participating in the market prioritize organic or natural

growing methods, animals are humanely raised, and grass-eating animals are all grass-fed.

The market will be open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April to November, with April 7 as the opening weekend for the spring of 2018.

