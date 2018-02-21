Billy Graham's legacy at LeTourneau University

LONGVIEW - Billy Graham traveled the world preaching gospel, reaching over 200 million people across 180 countries during his time as a pastor, East Texas was one of those stops made more than once by Graham.

Graham was close friends with R.G. LeTourneau, founder of LeTourneau University in Longview.

“R.G. came to speak at his church and he was an assistant pastor, associate pastor at that point, evidently Billy Graham was really enthralled with the man R.G. LeTourneau, his message, his own life and his mission. They just developed a really strong relationship after that," said Dr. Steven Mason, LeTourneau University Provost

LeTourneau and Graham both shared the same mission.

"They had a really special relationship, I think it's because they both had a very strong sense of mission for the gospel of Jesus Christ and they dedicated their life to it," Said Mason.

They shared a common bond, and wanted to help each other any chance they could. R.G. helped Billy fund some of his crusades, even sharing the stage preaching the gospel. In return, Billy served on the Universities board of trustees for 15 years.

"His role as a trustee, like any trustee, was to make sure the University stayed on mission, which he was good at," said Mason.

The University shares the same beliefs as Billy Graham, and just like its beliefs Grahams legacy will carry on.

"We very much feel like LeTourneau University being a christ-centered university is carrying on the legacy of Billy Graham," said Mason, "Just the broader project of bearing witness to the gospel and all that we do not only proclaiming the gospel but embodying it, that’s what we’re all about at LeTourneau University. I think like many institutes of our kind have been inspired by the life of Billy Graham and so we do want to carry that on and carry the torch and honor him in that way."

