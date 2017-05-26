Boat safety during lake wind advisory

LONGVIEW - Many East Texans will take to the water this Memorial Day Weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake wind advisory for many parts of East Texas.

Winds are expected to be between 15 mph to 20 mph, with gusts as strong as 30 mph. Officials say smaller boats have a significant chance of capsizing if they are not properly operated.

Bob Graham is an experienced boater that still takes precautions during these advisories. He says if winds are too strong he will not go out on the water, especially if he is with his grandchildren.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say wearing a life jacket is one of the most important ways to protect yourself. Also, monitor your speed, smaller boats are easier to capsize.

There are many laws that all boaters must follow. To view the Texas Parks and Wildlife full list of rules please click this link- http://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/boat/

