Body found on railroad tracks in Cherokee County, just west of Jacksonville

CHEROKEE COUNTY - A body was discovered on railroad tracks just outside the Jacksonville city limits around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, deputies were called to County Road 3302 and State Highway 79 just west of the Jacksonville city limits on a report of a body on railroad tracks.

Deputies arrived and were told that a Union Pacific railroad train operator discovered the body.

Authorities theorize that the person fell or jumped off another Union Pacific train that had earlier traveled through the area heading toward Longview.

Sheriff Campbell said there was no identification, but confirmed that the person was not a Union Pacific Railroad employee.

In addition, Sheriff Campbell also stated he believes a young lady taken to the hospital in Troup after jumping off a train may have been traveling with the deceased person. She has non-life threatening injuries and authorities plan to speak with her about the accident.

The train, which originated in Mexico, stopped in Longview so authorities could inspect it and review any video.

This investigation is ongoing.

