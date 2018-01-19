BOIL WATER NOTICE: Customers in various areas affected

PALESTINE - Due to a water main repair, The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for homes on Salt Works Road, between Chancellor Drive and Bassett Road.

To make sure all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, drinking water, cooking water and water used to make ice should be boiled before consumption.

The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then kept that way for two minutes before using it.

Instead of boiling, you can also buy bottled water or get water from another suitable source.

Any questions concerning the notice can be directed to Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483.

