Boil Water notice issued for area of Palestine

PALESTINE - A boil water notice has been issued for people who live on East Neches Street from Park Avenue to Lakeview Avenue in Palestine due to a water main repair in the area.

To make sure all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before its use.

The water should brought to a rolling boil then kept boiling for two minutes. If you're not able to boil water, you may buy bottled water or get water from another suitable source.

Water system officials will inform people in Palestine when it is no longer necessary to boil their water.

© 2017 KYTX-TV