BOIL WATER NOTICE: Over 200 homes affected

HENDERSON COUNTY - Monarch Utilities is issuing a Boil Water Notice for their customers in the Carolynn Estates water system, affecting 225 homes in Hidden Hills, Section C, Lynn Creek Cove and Cedarview Estates areas on Cedar Creek Reservoir.

Due to a ruptured water main, the company has been required by the TCEQ to let their customers know that they need to boil their water before consuming it.

According to Monarch Utilities, repairs are complete, pressure has been restored and bacteriological samples will be collected on Thursday to be sent to a lab for testing.

To make sure all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, water used for drinking, cooking and making ice needs to be boiled and cooked before consuming it.

© 2018 KYTX-TV