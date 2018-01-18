BOIL WATER NOTICE: Streets in Palestine affected

PALESTINE - Due to a water main repair, the City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice homes on Lamar Street from Church to Hood Streets.

To make sure all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before using it.

Instead of boiling, customers in the affected area may also buy bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

