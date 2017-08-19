Boy Scouts 5k Run in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE - East Texans are coming together to support Hallsville Boy Scout Troop 620.

A 5k run was held in Hallsville to honor Thomas Larry, Will Brannon and Heath Fauchex.

On August 5th there boat hit an overhead transmission power line, killing Brannon and Fauchex.

Larry died a couple days later at a hospital.

This event is also raising money for scholarships for their troop.

“More than $1,500 has been donated for scholarships and we hope this event will happen once a year,” Event Coordinator Kelle Jones.

Larry's two brothers did run in the race.

To donate to their scholarship fund please contact Champions Gym and Fitness at (903) 668-5029

